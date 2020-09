Typically, the third Saturday of September is when local communities and businesses throughout Santa Fe take part in the neighbor-to-neighbor food-fund drive in Santa Fe.

It’s still going on, and as KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge reports, the hunger problem in northern New Mexico is worsening.

He spoke with Linda Flatt, the veteran volunteer for Santa Fe’s The Food Depot about the fund-not-food drive this year, thanks to COVID-19.