Native Filmmaker Tells Famed Father's Story Through Her Eyes in New Documentary

Jenna Winters, Filmmaker and Daughter of acclaimed NM Sculptor Michael Naranjo meets with Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza to discuss her new documentary that tells the story of her father and her mother's journey to bring light to his talent as a sculptor and bring greater access to the arts for the visually impaired. It is an "Against the Odds" story critical to highlighting the importance of story as a means of not just honoring the multi-generational documentation of oral history from an indigenous perspective but also as a means of providing hope and inspiration at a time when so many people's lives have and still are being so gravely affected by this pandemic.

For more information, see link below:

http://www.dreamtouchbelieve.com/