National Group Plans Major Voter Registration Drive in New Mexico

This month, the Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information plans to connect with more than 248-thousand New Mexicans by email and U.S. mail as part of the groups’ largest-ever campaign to encourage eligible residents to register to vote ahead of the 2020 election.

KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke recently with Page Gardner, the groups' founder, about this effort dedicated to increasing the participation of people of color, unmarried women and other historically underrepresented groups in our democracy.