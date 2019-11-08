NAMI and Open Dialogue Discuss Bringing Greater Voice to Families Dealing with Mental "Illness"

It's rare when you hear two sides of normal opposition coming together to find common ground. That's what you find here as families discuss the complexities of dealing with just the concept of "mental illness" in family members. In the world of mental health, division remains between those who embrace the "medical model" interpretation of mental "illness" and those who do not. But this debate is beside the point as families join voices in bringing the full dimensionality to what it is like to have a family member experiencing severe mental distress and the need to bring greater resources to the very challenging plight they face.

Kermit Cole and Louisa Putman about Open Dialogue, contact kermitcole@gmail.com or call 917.751.4366

Concha Garcia Allen at ootawema13@gmail.com or call 505660.8818

David Linke at davidlinke814@gmail.com or call 505.501.0445