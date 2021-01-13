Musicians Find Respite and Renewed Hope in Music During Pandemic and Protests

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with the newly acclaimed husband and wife duo Singer/Songwriter Tekla Waterfield and Musician/Producer Jeff Fielder (who has played for such greats as Mark Lanegan, Amy Ray, Indigo Girls, Sera Cahoone). They recently released their new album, "Trouble in Time" and talk about what it has been like creating music for the first time as a duo after being married during 2020 and how vital making music is to finding renewed hope, respite and resilience.

https://www.teklawaterfield.com/