Wake Up Call Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment (MASE) Coordinator Susan Gordon and Environmental and Social Justice Attorney Eric Jantz about what they consider a major victory for environmental justice, the closure of the Mt. Taylor Uranium Mine and what it means for the surrounding area and its economic development and future health. Listen Below: For more information on MASE, see link below: https://swuraniumimpacts.org