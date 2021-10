Now that the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster shots for Moderna and J&J vaxxers, boosters are now available for more than 200,000 New Mexicans in the first roll-out.

KSFR's Mary Lou Cooper talks with a New Mexico Department of Health spokesperson to find out the details.

The DOH confirms that all Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients may switch vaccines when choosing a booster.

***

Schedule a vaccine booster appointment