On a Mission to Reach ZERO STIGMA - Meet the Harringtons!

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month...

Meet The Harringtons! On a mission to reach ZERO STIGMA! Tune in as Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with them on the power of language and the need for unity and support when it comes to people who experience stigma from mental distress and addiction. Motivated by the terrible way people who suffer these experiences are often treated, in this country and the world, they sold their home, bought an old school bus, refurbished it and turned it into their own tiny home for a year as they hit the road to bus down stigma! Tune into this incredibly passionate conversation on how to get to the heart of the matter and build bridges not divisions.

To follow them, see link below:

https://www.widewonder.life/