Michael Patrick Smith Chronicles the Work, Brotherhood, and Transformation in an American Boomtown

KSFR's MK Mendoza speaks with author Michael Patrick Smith about his new book, The Good Hand: A Memoir of Work, Brotherhood, and Transformation in an American Boomtown. He recounts his experiences of journeying onto the frontlines of the fracking industry and tells the story as one reflecting perspectives of fortitude, grit and connection and personal transformationas well as one that shines light on bringing voice to what can often get overlooked.

For more information, see link below:

https://shop.collectedworksbookstore.com/book/9781984881519