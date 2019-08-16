Mental Health Reform In Need of Ethical Overhaul

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza delves into ethical questions surrounding our approach to Mental health with Executive Director of The International Society for Ethical Psychology and Psychiatry Chuck Ruby. We heard the president refer to the role he believes “mental illness” may play in contributing to this country’s propensity toward mass shootings - but some mental health advocates argue that it isn’t “mental illness” to blame but rather how we view and treat mental distress and what we call it that may be adding lighter fluid to the flame through what’s called the “medical model”.

For more information, see links below:

https://psychintegrity.org/

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/chuck-ruby-welcome-md/218797

Part One:

http://The Disease Model of "Mental Illness" May Be Worsening Mass Shooting Landscape-Part One

Part Two: