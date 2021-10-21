Medical Expert Says J and J Vaxxers Should Get Booster Shot of Moderna or Pfizer

By Oct 21, 2021
  • Via New Mexico Department of Health

So, we've all probably wondered... Is it okay to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

And that answer is: yes! That's according to University of California San Francisco professor and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Monica Gandhi and both the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

This is especially true for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The J&J jab has been shown to be less effective than the mRNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer. 

KSFR sat down with Dr. Monica Gandhi to get more specifics for next steps and why she recommends J and J'ers get a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot in the wake of recent clinical trials. 

Tags: 
Dr. Monica Gandhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
covid
booster shot
FDA
Moderna
Pfizer
vaccine
mix and match
mix & match
jab
University of California San Francisco
Infectious disease specialist
mRNA
Mix and matching vaccines
vaccine brands
manufacturers
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Related Content

New Mexico is Rolling out Pfizer Booster Shots. 365,000 eligible in October

By Sep 29, 2021
PHIL via CDC

COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer are now rolling out in New Mexico. 

Some 365,000 people are eligible for the first round in October for those are at least six months out from their two-shot vaccine course and are in high-risk categories.