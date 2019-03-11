Mass Shootings and Healing A Community: Lessons from Sandy Hook

A Conversation with Author Melissa Glaser about her new book, "Healing a Community: Lessons for Recovery After a Large Scale Trauma - as she discusses lessons learned from one of our nation's more horrific mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Author Melissa Glaser shares her insights, learned lessons and wisdom as director of Newtown Recovery and Resiliency Team in her new book, "Healing A Community: Lessons for Recovery after Large Scale Trauma". She offers much needed guidance in how to not just help those communities who have suffered such atrociteis but lessons on how to help other communities heal from their own collective traumas. Her wisdom is profound, heart felt and desperately needed in today's day and age where tragically mass shootings seem to be more commonplace than we might have ever imagined.