Martha C. Franks Takes Liberal Arts to China in Her Book: Books Beyond Borders

Author and Scholar Martha C. Franks discusses her new book with Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza. She talks about her fascinating journey to China that involved bringing liberal arts into the Chinese classroom. She shares what transpired in thought and transformation on all sides. A captivating conversation that examines the role of government and culture in the larger picture of the ideas that the liberal arts ask us to ponder.

For more information on her book, see the link below:

