Marcia Argust on Pew’s Efforts to Restore America’s Parks

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge interviews Marcia Argust on restoring America's National Parks.

Marcia Argust directs Pew’s efforts to restore America’s parks, working with a team of data and policy experts to address the deferred maintenance backlog plaguing the National Park Service. Argust was previously a project director with Pew’s U.S. public lands program and senior legislative representative for the Campaign for America’s Wilderness. She guided policy on Pew’s land protection efforts, and coordinated diverse stakeholders in campaigns in several states, and helped to enact several major public lands and recreation bills.

Before joining Pew, Argust held government affairs positions with the American Society of Landscape Architects and the National Parks Conservation Association, and worked on Capitol Hill.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology from Binghamton University and a master’s in environmental science from Johns Hopkins University.