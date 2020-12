For many years Emory University neuroscientist Gregory Berns studied the brains of humans. But he was curious about his own dogs-- how they "think" and how their brains respond to various stimuli. So he pioneered the use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging to map the brains of dogs. Do our dogs "love" us? Do they respond better to treats or praise? Do they understand us when we talk to them? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper explores these questions and more with Professor Berns.

An interview with distinguished neuroscientist Professor Gregory Berns about the use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging to map the brains of dogs.