Major Changes In New Mexico Weather Underway

A major cold front will continue to slide down the plains today and through the gaps of the central mountain chain by the afternoon. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected behind the front, which may create areas of blowing dust. Strong winds will persist through the overnight period. Much colder temperatures are expected behind the front, with the first freeze expected for portions of north, northeast and east central New Mexico tonight.

KSFR's Tom Trowbridge spoke to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Shoemake about the storm Tuesday (September 9) morning: