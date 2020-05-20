Love in the Time of Covid-19 - Dating Online After Fifty with Author Karen Haddigan

Author Karen Haddigan discusses her new book, Secrets of Dating After Fifty: The Insider's Guide to Finding Love Again with Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza and what love looks like in the age of Covid-19. She provides helps tips and guidance for those looking for love online and especially for those interested in dating after fifty. Tune in tomorrow for Part Two.

Part One:

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Dating_After_Fifty_post_covid_PART_ONE__05202020.mp3

For more information on Karen Haddigan and her book, see link below:

https://www.datingafterfifty.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Secretsofdatingafterfifty/

https://www.amazon.com/Secrets-Dating-After-Fifty-

Insiders/dp/1732383103