KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge and Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer, MK Mendoza welcome Amanda Crocker to get the update on what will happen at this year's Santa Fe Indian Market that brings a powerful message with a powerful impact via the best in Indigenous Art. And they give other highlights of what's happening throughout town this weekend.

For more information on Santa Fe's Indian Market, see link below:

https://swaia.org/