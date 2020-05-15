KSFR

Local Restaurants Reopen and Local Therapist Teaches Breathing Techniques in Tough Times

By MK Mendoza 2 minutes ago

Credit Santa Fe Bite

Local restaurants reopen, tune it to hear a list and citizens are being encouraged to head to your favorite place to help keep our local restauranteurs in business. Also tune in to hear about a therapist teaching breathing techniques during this challenging time to help people stay calm.

For more information on breathing techniques, see link below: 

https://www.betsykeats.com

Just a few of the restaurants we know are open:

The Santa Fe Bite

https://santafebite.com

The Pantry Cafe

http://www.pantrysantafe.com

Joe's Diner

http://joesdining.com

Bumble Bee's Baja Grillwww.bumblebeesbajagrill.com  Jambo Cafejambocafe.net  Plaza Cafe Southsidewww.plazacafesouth.com

Inn of the Anasazi Restaurant

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi

www.rosewoodhotels.com French Pastry Shopwww.thefrenchpastryshop.comEl Chile Toreadohttps://elchiletoreado.com The Bourbon Grill Menu - Steak and Seafoodhttps://www.bourbongrillsantafe.com/Menu Pizzeria Espiritupizzeriaespiritu.com 

Joseph's Culinary Pub

http://www.josephsofsantafe.com

Coronavirus
Restaurants reopen