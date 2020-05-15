Local Restaurants Reopen and Local Therapist Teaches Breathing Techniques in Tough Times

Local restaurants reopen, tune it to hear a list and citizens are being encouraged to head to your favorite place to help keep our local restauranteurs in business. Also tune in to hear about a therapist teaching breathing techniques during this challenging time to help people stay calm.
For more information on breathing techniques, see link below:
Just a few of the restaurants we know are open:
The Santa Fe Bite
The Pantry Cafe
Joe's Diner
Bumble Bee's Baja Grillwww.bumblebeesbajagrill.com Jambo Cafejambocafe.net Plaza Cafe Southsidewww.plazacafesouth.com
Inn of the Anasazi Restaurant
www.rosewoodhotels.com French Pastry Shopwww.thefrenchpastryshop.comEl Chile Toreadohttps://elchiletoreado.com The Bourbon Grill Menu - Steak and Seafoodhttps://www.bourbongrillsantafe.com/Menu Pizzeria Espiritupizzeriaespiritu.com
Joseph's Culinary Pub