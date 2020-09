Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with local Author and Integrative Psychiatrist Dr. Judith E. Pentz about her personal journey through healing from a cancer scare by utilizing Ayurvedic Medicine and the book she wrote to tell her story entitled Cleanse Your Body, Reveal Your Soul.

Part One:

Part Two:

For more information, see links below:

https://drpentz.com/

https://www.target.com/p/cleanse-your-body-reveal-your-soul-by-judith-e-pentz-paperback/-/A-81017297