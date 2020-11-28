Local Globally Renowned Chile Expert Out with New Book "Chile Peppers: A Global History"

Wake Up Call MK Mendoza speaks with globally renowned local chile expert Dave DeWitt about his new book "Chile Peppers: A Global History, Travels with the Fiery Plant That Changed the World". He shares everything you'd ever want to know about the chile pepper in his new book along with a variety of mouthwatering recipes that stand to spice up not only every meal but every conversation about this curious little plant in all its incredible varieties.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.collectedworksbookstore.com/events-1/dave-dewitt-chile-peppers-a-global-history