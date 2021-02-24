Local Business Builds Community with Mentorships and Classes on Basic Mechanics for Women

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Co-Founder and Co-Owner of OCD Custom Cycles & Auto Repair Company, Marc Beyer about why building community is so important and how he engages it through mentorships, community classes that offer basics on mechanics for females and those who want to know the nuts and bolts of car function and on-going activities that allow people to connect, have fun, network and find support, and strengthen the ties that build on the positives that make a community thrive.

.

For more information, see link below:

https://ocdcustomcycles.com