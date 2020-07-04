Local Author's Best Seller Provides Fascinating Untold History of Electricity and Life (Two Part)

Local Author Arthur Firstenberg speaks KSFR's MK Mendoza about his latest Chelsea Green best selling book, The Invisible Rainbow
A History of Electricity and Life. Electricity has shaped the modern world. But how has it affected our health and environment? Over the last 220 years, society has evolved a universal belief that electricity is 'safe' for humanity and the planet. Scientist and journalist Arthur Firstenberg disrupts this conviction by telling the story of electricity in a way it has never been told before--from an environmental point of view--by detailing the effects that this fundamental societal building block has had on our health.