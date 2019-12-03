Local Author Revives Story of Historic Assasination of Black Panther Revealing Modern Relevance

Local Author and Attorney Jeffrey Haas releases a second edition of his book, "The Assasination of Fred Hampton: Hom the FBI and the Chicago Police Murdered a Black Panther" in an attempt to not just highlight the important role that Fred Hampton and his case played in the fight for social justice within the black community of the 1960's but as a way of pointing to the many correlations that still remain in many of today's social justice movements. It is a retelling of a moment in history that acclaimed author Michelle Alexander writes is not only a "cautionary tale" but "a shameful chapter in our history". The book is an urgent call to arms in not just staying involved in the fight for social justice but committed to it as a means of survival for the human species.

To find out more about his book, see the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-Fred-Hampton-Chicago-Murdered/dp/1569767092