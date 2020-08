Life Long Community Activist Michael Brown says conversations on race requre nuance, compassion, grace, and wisdom. He joins Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza to discuss the kind of "hard conversations" needed to get beyond hate and toward greater unity and strength.

Part One:

Part Two:

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Michael_Brown_Part_Two_08062020_.mp3

For more information, see link below:

https://www.facebook.com/Run4Healing/

https://www.thecelebration.org/category/podcast/