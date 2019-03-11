A Conversation with the Legendary and Honorary Dr. Jack Loeffler on what he calls, "Restoring Indigenous Mindfulness Within The Commons of Human Consciousness".

There's a reason he is a certified New Mexico Treasure. He discusses his philosophy and knowledge around the earth and the cognitive ability behind every living cell on this planet and the need to adopt a more cooperative respect for the dance involved between and within all living organisms. He shares his thoughts from one of his lectures entitled "Restoring Indigineous Mindfulness Within The Commons of Human Consciousness". Don't miss his extraordinarily engaging take on how to best harness and learn from life's most enchanting and marvelous miracles found in the natural world and the importance of incorporating and honoring them in the context of addressing our own human survival.