Wake Up Call Segment Producer/Host MK Mendoza provides a recap of recent additional restrictions regarding COVID-19 brought forward by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber as well as excerpts from Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's latest press conference covering additional restrictions on retail outlet's occupancy, hand-washing availability and supplies, to added enforcement by state police to additional guidelines for nursing homes.
The Latest Statewide and Citywide Restrictions Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic
By MK Mendoza • 1 hour ago