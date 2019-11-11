The Latest from NOW Film Series and How We Can Better Prevent Unwanted Pregnancy

Wake Up Call Segment Producer/Host MK Mendoza interviews NOW Film Committee Chair Dana Middleton and Chapter President Janet Williams about their last film in their film series on empowering women until the beginning of next year as well as discusses how and what can be done to better prevent pregnancies.

To find out more on the film screening of "City Dreamers" and the contribution women have made in city planning and architecture that have shaped our lives and how they broke through previous glass cielings by entering a male dominated profession, see link below:

https://www.nowsantafe.org/new-events/2018/7/24/santa-fe-now-womens-film-series-mankiller-jx4ll-l6584-pcb2t-ffr9t-3tfde-hr9nw-m4l9l