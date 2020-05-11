Latest Count and Update

PLEASE NOTE: Due to a recurring technical delay that affects Sunday reporting totals, reporting results from some labs to the state Department of Health are delayed Sunday, May 10. As a result, the following data reflects only a partial total. The delayed results will be included in the state’s reporting Monday, May 11, or as soon as they are received and lab-confirmed.​ We are continuing to actively investigate cases that are reported to the state throughout the day.

Update includes nine additional deaths related to COVID-19

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 87 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

23 new cases in Bernalillo County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Lea County

14 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

20 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Sunday also reported nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 200.

Previously reported numbers included one case from Bernalillo County that was removed because the individual was from out of state; and one case from San Juan County was identified as a negative test result; these have since been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 4,863 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,073

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 27

Cibola County: 86

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 29

Doña Ana County: 221

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,522

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 27

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 458

San Juan County: 1,034

San Miguel County: 6

Santa Fe County: 111

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 55

The Department of Health currently reports 19 COVID-19 cases among individuals being held at the federal Otero County Processing Center run by ICE in Otero County.

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 194 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 1,285 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho​

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Tungland Corporation in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.