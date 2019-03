On Monday's Wake-Up Call, Tom Trowbridge speaks with the New Mexican’s Steve Terrell about Roundhouse developments as time is running out on lawmakers who face the 2019 session's adjournment on March 16th. Also on the program; MK discusses a TED-X talk coming here to Santa Fe. Eloise Biscoe of the Transom Traveling Workshop shares the story of a local farrier; John Shannon has local news and we'll share the Marketplace Morning Report.