KSFR's Wake Up Call for February 26, 2019

On KSFR's Wake-Up Call today: Host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Democratic State Senator Clemente Sanchez of Grants about his proopsal to raise the New Mexico minimum wage and his thoughts on other legislative matters; Amy Haimerl with the Transom Traveling Workshop takes us to Corona, N.M. where she visits the Ranney Ranch, owned and operated by Nancy Ranney; and KSFR's MK discusses the leading killer in New Mexico and across the nation: Heart Disease, with Ryan Sanchezs of the State Department of Health: