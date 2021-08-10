KSFR's 'Trinity at 75' Series Wins Award For Broadcast Excellence

By Aug 10, 2021
  • July 16, 1945 5:29:45 a.m. | Trinity Site, Alamogordo Test Range, Jornada del Muerto desert | Yield: 19 - 21 Kilotons
    July 16, 1945 5:29:45 a.m. | Trinity Site, Alamogordo Test Range, Jornada del Muerto desert | Yield: 19 - 21 Kilotons

It’s award season for journalists, and KSFR is happy to announce that our very own Dennis Carroll has won an award from the New Mexico Broadcast Association for his “Trinity at 75” series.  

At first celebrated as the destruction of the Japanese war machine and the end of World War II, more than 75 years later attitudes toward the July 16, 1945 detonation of the Trinity test have slowly, sometimes agonizingly so, changed. Some now see the test as a surprise nuclear attack on the citizens of New Mexico, others have come to regard it as the world’s first and worst nuclear accident. 

In KSFR’s “Trinity at 75” series, we hear the accounts of citizens who say they suffered same-day injuries from the detonation, countering official versions that no residents were hurt. 

We also hear from nuclear scientists, experts well-versed on the details of the detonation, and their accounts of bad science and false narrations that together with witness accounts lay out what appears to be the true story behind decades of illnesses and deaths apparently caused by radioactive fallout from the Trinity test. 

The series goes at length to follow victims’ and their advocates’ years’-long struggle for a modicum of acknowledgement and compensation from a federal government they feel has abandoned them. 

If you haven’t had the chance to listen, check out the 3 part series that dives headfirst into the legacy the world’s first successful nuclear detonation left behind.

Tags: 
NMBA
New Mexico Broadcast Association
Trinity at 75
Series
Dennis Carroll
Award
Feature News
Excellence in broadcasting
Nuclear
explosion
atomic bomb
Atomic Age
legacy

Related Content

'Downwinders' To Hold Candlelight Vigil In Remembrance Of Trinity Test

By Jul 15, 2021
The Associated Press


 


Southern New Mexicans will hold their 12th candlelight vigil in Tularosa Saturday commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Trinity Test, and remembering the suffering and deaths they believe it caused. The test was history's first detonation of a nuclear device.

Trinity At 75: A Mixed Legacy

By Oct 13, 2020
The Ruidoso News

In the last in a series of stories marking the 75th anniversary of the Trinity Test this year, reporter Dennis Carroll looks at the first study of possible health effects on New Mexicans caused by that first nuclear detonation.

In a bit of irony, Carroll shares criticism of the National Cancer Institute report from advocates who were alive on that mid-summer day in 1945--and their descendants. And, he also reports on efforts to ensure that Trinity’s downwinders no longer remain left-out of the history books.