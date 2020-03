KSFR's John Shannon lived and worked in Italy for about 7 years during the 1980's and 1990's. Earlier this week he contacted his friend James Grant who runs several English Schools throughout Northern Italy to see how he was faring in the midst of the CoronaVirus Pandemic. James gives us an honest look at both the personal and economic impact the virus is having on Italy and an idea of what we can expect in the weeks to come.