KSFR's John Shannon was on assignment in Venice Italy last month - rather - he was on assignment when not traipsing all over Venice drinking Prosecco and eating real Italian food. So in between toasts, goblets of wine and stuffing himself John managed - through his friend Cathy Smith - the Oscar Nominated Costume Designer who runs the Nambe Trading Post and who was in Venice for Her Daughter's Wedding - to get an interview with Raphael Dessi - who is with Atelier Pietro Longhi the Official Costumer of the Venice Carnivale.
KSFR Talks With Raffaele Dessi of Atelier Pietro Longhi About Carnivale Costumes In Venice, Italy
By John Shannon • 10 minutes ago