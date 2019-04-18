KSFR Talks With Raffaele Dessi of Atelier Pietro Longhi About Carnivale Costumes In Venice, Italy

KSFR's John Shannon was on assignment in Venice Italy last month - rather - he was on assignment when not traipsing all over Venice drinking Prosecco and eating real Italian food. So in between toasts, goblets of wine and stuffing himself John managed - through his friend Cathy Smith - the Oscar Nominated Costume Designer who runs the Nambe Trading Post and who was in Venice for Her Daughter's Wedding - to get an interview with Raphael Dessi - who is with Atelier Pietro Longhi the Official Costumer of the Venice Carnivale.