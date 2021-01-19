KSFR Producer Pete Gurule passes away

The KSFR community lost a treasured member this week, and Friday nights won’t be the same. Pete Gurule, also known as DJ Phi, was the long-time producer/host of the FRIDAY NIGHT MIXX FIXX, as well as husband, father and healer. Pete was friendly, warm and fun, and brought many guest deejays into the KSFR studio through the years. Each week, he would pack his equipment, show up at the studio and fill the airwaves with electronic beats that would pound like a heartbeat into the atmosphere. DJ Phi encouraged local deejays to fill the air with their talent, bringing out some artists who would have otherwise stayed “underground”. Throughout time, maturity, career changes, family growth-he always showed up for his KSFR audience on Friday nights. His welcoming nature, magnetic personality, great talents and love of music will be missed by all.