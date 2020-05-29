KSFR News Department Garners Regional Broadcast Journalism Awards

Santa Fe, N.M. - The Associated Press Television and Radio Association (APTRA) honors important journalism through annual awards.

This month, APTRA announced its 2019 winning entries.

It honored KSFR for two of its entries:

Best Daytime Newscast

First Place

KSFR-FM, Santa Fe

Tom Trowbridge

"Midday Newsbreak

November 4, 2019"

Best Special Programming

Second Place KSFR-FM, Santa Fe Mary Lou Cooper "The Life and Crimes of El Chapo"

Tom Trowbridge is KSFR’s News Director and Mary Lou Cooper is a volunteer reporter and producer.

The annual APTRA awards competition is regional with stations and employees that subscribe to The Associated Press that are located in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington or Wyoming.