KSFR Is Hiring A News Reporter/Producer

KSFR is seeking a passionate and dedicated journalist to join our small, award-winning newsroom to cover local news in Northern New Mexico.

Located in New Mexico's beautiful capital, KSFR is a public radio radio station tucked away in Santa Fe where the arts, culture, and the great outdoors collide. The News Reporter & Producer will produce daily news for radio broadcasts, in-depth radio features, and special reports as assigned. Along with reporting, the position will also assist with the production of news shows, podcasts, and other news programming at the station.

We're looking for someone with a strong interest in news, the desire to learn, and a wildly creative mind. Is it you?

We encourage those interested to email a resume, cover letter and three examples of journalistic work to jobs@ksfr.org.

More information can be found on the job posting here.