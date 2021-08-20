KSFR is Hiring a Morning Newscaster

KSFR is seeking a passionate and dedicated part-time on-air newscaster to join our small, award-winning newsroom to assist the station’s news staff with our hourly broadcasted morning newscasts.

Located in New Mexico's beautiful capital, KSFR is a public radio radio station tucked away in Santa Fe where the arts, culture, and the great outdoors collide. The morning newscaster will produce interesting local newscast segments that are essential to keeping our audience in Northern New Mexico informed and engaged throughout the work week.

We're looking for someone with a strong interest in news, the desire to learn, and a wildly creative mind. Is it you?

We encourage those interested to email a resume and cover letter to jobs@ksfr.org.

More information can be found on the job posting here.