Join KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge and his panel of pundits as they cover Election 2020 on KSFR.

Tom will be joined by Rio Grande Foundation Executive Director Paul Gessing, New Mexico Voices For Children Executive Director James Jimenez and Think New Mexico Founder and Executive Director Fred Nathan beginning at 7 p.m., Tuesday November 3, 2020.

Tune-in to hear the returns as they come in, along with thoughtful analysis on a predictably unpredictable Election Eve!