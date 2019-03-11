Kristy Leissle on her book, "Cocoa" and The Dark Side of Chocolate: The Extended Interview

An In-Depth Conversation with Dr. Kristy Leislle on the dark side of the chocolate industry and her book, "Cocoa".

Dr. Kristy Leissle is a scholar of cocoa and chocolate. Since 2004, her work has investigated the politics, economics, and cultures of these industries, focusing on West African political economy and trade, the US craft market, and the complex meanings produced and consumed through chocolate marketing and advertising. Her recent book, Cocoa (Cambridge: Polity, 2018) explores cocoa geopolitics and personal politics. She lives in Accra.

Delve into this meaningful and substantive conversation between Host, MK and Kristy Leissle about what's at the root of our disconnection between the products we eat and buy to where they come from.

For more information, see link below:

