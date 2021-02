Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with one of the nation's leading experts on Digital Learning, Dr. Mary Ann Burke about how to keep kids engaged while learning on-line as well as equity in education especially in the hi-tech age. Tune in to Part Three on March 3, 2021.

Part One: On Keeping Digital Learning Equitable

Part Two: Keeping Kids Engaged in On-Line Learning

For more information, see link below:

https://genparenting.com