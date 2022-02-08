Judge sentences man who shot and killed UNM baseball player to life in prison

A judge has sentenced Darian Bashir to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller that took place outside a Nob Hill nightclub.

Listen to the story here

According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal, District Court Judge Cindy Leos recalled the difficulty she had watching the security footage of Weller’s fatal shooting repeatedly during the trial.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury needed only half a day of deliberation to reach the verdict.

The jury also convicted Bashir of tampering with evidence for hiding a license plate that helped link him to the killing.

Bashir’s first-degree murder charge has a mandatory minumim sentence of 30 years before he his eligible for parole.