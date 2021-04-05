Jon Kim Argues the Positive Side of Being Alone

"Single on Purpose" is Author and Therapist Jon Kim's latest book. Jon Kim AKA "The Angry Therapist" is known for his unique approach to helping people solve their problems, or just get through the challenges of life. His book is gritty, insightful, raw, honest, entertaining and different. Some of the concepts may be familiar, but John Kim somehow makes them more relatable. He is sharing his own journey, not just telling his readers what to do. His advice is practical, explicit and broken into manageable steps.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.theangrytherapist.com/