J&J Vaccine Has The Most COVID 'Breakthrough' Cases, Research Suggests

The New Mexico Department of Health reports that although the risks are small, Johnson and Johnson vaccine breakthroughs were 50 percent more likely than Pfizer vaccine breakthroughs.

So, what should those who got the J&J jab expect in the way of booster shots? What is the future of the J&J vaccine?

KSFR consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Dr. Laura Parajon, Deputy Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, to get the answers and discuss the future of the J&J vaccine.

***

New Mexico Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine information

Register for a vaccine

Editor's note: The New Mexico Department of Health reached out to KSFR to correct the COVID-19 vaccine-specific rates published with the original podcast. This post now reflects this change.