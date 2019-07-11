Jean Cocteau Theatre: Local and Cherished Institution Among Santa Fe Art Scene Holds Its Place

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Janet Severance from the famous Jean Cocteau Theatre. Where would Santa Fe be without it? A forever thriving local institution, it remains in the lead as one of Santa Fe's most cherished places to take in not just a movie, but art, lectures and performances. She discusses their upcoming events and pays tribute to George R.R. Martin. After saving the theatre with his investment, the theatre now continues to spawn a new generation of artists in our community as the City Different's art scene continues to thrive not just locally but beyond.

For more information on their events, see link below:

https://jeancocteaucinema.com/