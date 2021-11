Even as COVID-19 cases are spiking in some places, pent-up demand for travel is exploding. But is it safe to fly this holiday season? The CDC is steadfast in its warning that travel increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID. Infectious disease professor and medical travel expert, Dr. David Freedman, offers advice on how to make flying as safe as possible during the pandemic. Reporter Mary Lou Cooper brings us the story.

