Is It Safe To Celebrate Halloween During COVID?

All around town, kids and adults alike are gearing up for Halloween 2021.

Trick or Treating at the Santa Fe Place Mall is back. Opportunities to celebrate are abundant at school and church festivals, pumpkin patches, library events and private dinner parties. One Santa Fe pub is even advertising a Halloween Bar Crawl.

But wait... Is it safe to enjoy Halloween in the time of COVID?

KSFR reached out to Dr. James Marx, director of quality and patient safety at Christus St. Vincent hospital, to discuss the do’s and dont's of a healthy holiday.