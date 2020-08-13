It’s American Wind Week!

We’re in the middle of American Wind Week (on August 13th, 2020). The website, CleanPowerforAmerica.com notes that, now in its fourth year, American Wind Week 2020 is a celebration of all of the ways wind power has created opportunity in the past, and the ways wind energy will power an economic recovery and help us build a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future. The website adds: “In a time of economic uncertainty, wind power is bringing jobs, new revenue, and opportunity to communities across the country. Wind energy is one of the few industries creating new manufacturing jobs and delivering sustained economic benefits to rural communities. And offshore wind energy offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity we need to take to help spur an economic recovery.”

KSFR’s News Director Tom Trowbridge spoke with two wind energy advocates Wednesday: Neal Gyngard, the founder of the firm, T-C-G-M, (which stands for “Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys”) … and Andy Swapp, who is on the Faculty at Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari at the school’s Wind Energy Technology Division.

Neal Gyngard gets started discussing the economic benefits of wind power: