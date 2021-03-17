IRS Says Beware of Scams During Tax Season

With the 2021 tax season upon us, the Internal Revenue Service warns consumers to be on the lookout for tax fraud. At the top of the hit parade of nefarious tax schemes in 2021 are those related to COVID-19. How do the scams work and what should consumers do? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talked with IRS Special Agent Brian Watson to learn more. To report COVID-19 scams, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721. If you receive unsolicited emails or social media communications from people claiming to be IRS agents, forward them to phishing@irs.gov.