Beginning February 3rd, join us for a new weekday afternoon schedule of programs! Here & There with Dave Marash moves to 4pm. The Daily, hosted by Michael Barbaro and powered by The New York Times' newsroom, airs at 5pm, followed by BBC The World Today at 5:30pm. At 6pm, join us for locally-produced talk shows like Living From Happiness, Nuesetra America, Through Our Eyes, and The Last Word.